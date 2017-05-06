Protection & Control Engineer

Company Spencer Ogden

Location United States,North America

About the Role:

Job Type Permanent

Category Engineering Jobs

Sub_Category Control and Instrumentation Jobs,Electrical Engineering Jobs,Project Engineering Jobs

Salary £0 to £0 Per year

Job ID 555130

As a seconded Senior P&C Engineer you will be responsible for the design and engineering of standards and specifications for protection and control of new substations and modifications to existing substations.You will interface with stake holders within Owner Electric Utilities organization and Consulting Firms to evaluate philosophies, standards, project specific challenges and to recommend and provide resolutions.Responsible for ensuring that relay and control schemes are in compliance with the Owner Utility Principle, Practice and standards.The Senior P & C Engineer will oversee the development of new technologies in protection and control, and integrates them into existing systems.The position will devote 50% of time to managing and overseeing super project engineering and technical needs and responding to RFI's.Responsibilities include:*Provides design and engineering standards for protection and control equipment in new and existing substations and substation equipment.*Provides design and engineering standards for protection and control equipment in new and existing substations and substation equipment.*Accountable for the development, maintenance and management of Relay Engineering design standards for Owner Electric Utilities.*Reviews the relay and control schemes at new and existing substations to ensure they are in compliance with the Owner Electric Utility standards.*Provides technical direction to lead responsible engineers (LREs) on projects. Points LREs and Contractors to the correct standards to use on their projects and responds to various requests for information.*Provides design alert memos on protection and control standards.*Coordinates with other utilities to benchmark philosophies and practices to ensure the integrity of protection and control schemes and how it compares with the industry practice.*Manages standard relay setting files, Calculation sheets, firmware versions and locks with Vendors, Logics diagrams and design drawings.*Collaborates with project managers to provide oversite for project life cycle, risk analysis, reliability reporting and planning and response to major events.*Provides lead responsible engineer functions on super projects. Review P&C packages and provide comments and directions. Attend project meetings, accountable for project engineering needs and site visits.*Ensure that IFC packages are issued via fusion system per Company procedures. Issue completed rdb files via Powerbase and create DISCO tickets for settings files to allow Relay Test personnel perform their work.*Evaluate and advise planning department on how existing substations with older standards such as IEC 61850 or PLCTIO can be converted into the current 3GS standards.Spencer Ogden is acting as an Employment Agency in relation to this vacancy.