Protection and Control Trainer

Spencer Ogden

Nottingham,Nottinghamshire,England

About the Role:

Permanent

Engineering Jobs

Other Engineering Jobs

£80000 to £80000 Per year

Job ID 524789

- Design and delivery of Protection and Control courses for Technicians and Engineers. This role requires an individual who possesses excellent communication skills and a background in maintenance and commissioning of both legacy protection schemes and NICAP relays.- A knowledge of IEC61850 Ethernet based Substation Control Systems would be advantageous.- In addition to providing technical training, tutors are responsible for training staff in Transmission procedures and a range of commissioning and maintenance documentation.- Preparation of Risk Assessments and Method Statements to ensure that hazards are eliminated or reduced to an acceptable risk for any classroom/workshop practicals.- Training will be delivered primarily in Nottingham however will include training at alternative Training Centres and Operational sites throughout the UK. Role holder will also attend training governance forums & deputise for the Team leader. Occasional international travel may be required.Experience Required- A minimum of 3 years experience, maintaining / commissioning Substation and light current equipment and associated safety. Preferable an SAP as defined in NSI 30 .- Authoristion to TP 141 basic- Previous training experience, knowledge sharing and coaching of others would be advantageous.- The applicant should have a good degree of IT skills and be conversant with Microsoft Powerpoint.Qualifications Required* a degree in electrical engineering, or as a minimum an HNC in an engineering subject and have completed the Power System Protection Course.* TP141 Basic Commissioning Engineer status* an SAP with several years' experience working on HV and LV equipment.* NEBOSH certificate* experience in using injection test sets and CT analysers* excellent IT skills and be conversant with the various relay manufacturers software packages.Behavioural Competencies / Leadership Qualities* Team Working* Organisation/managing oneself* Leading & Influencing* Customer FocusTechnical / Role Specific Competencies* Project Management* Performance, Process & Commercial Awareness* Design & Development* EvaluationJob Dimensions (direct reports, budget, etc)Responsible for a range of Substation/light current & Safety training courses, training areas & resources. Management of external training & support staffCapital commissioning Engineering skills / certs etc - very niche area of Electricity TransmissionManaging of facilities & assets to the value of circa £20mMain Interfaces Internal Customer- UK Transmission business, HR Centres of Expertise, Academy Team and HRBP's- External Customers - Generating, Distribution, Alliance companies etc- Training Providers - Universities, Associates, Consultants etc- Government Bodies - Awarding Bodies, OFSTED etc- Trainees - Internal & ExternalKey Tasks- Design, development and delivery of innovative and interactive blended learning solutions.- Management of Trainee performance on & off job development- NVQ/QCF Assessment- Operating within a defined Training QA systemProcurement & development of substation and light current Training Aids, Project ManagementCustomer enquiries resolutionAdditional Information* The role will require stays away from home when delivering training / presentations and attending meetings at locations away from the base location.* This role attracts a Company Car.* The successful candidate may be required to undertake a range of Learning & Development upskilling* Appointment grade subject to qualifications and experience of successful candidateFor more information about this role please contact our London office