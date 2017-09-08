About the Role:
I am currently looking for a proposal engineer to join my client based in Leeds. The client is on working multiple water/waste water frameworks and are interested in Mechanical or Electrical biased proposal engineer to join their team.
START: ASAP
LOCATION: Leeds
SALARY: £25,000 - £40,000 per annum + Package
The client has advised they will also consider contract/freelance candidates
Specification - Proposal Engineer
Proposal/Tender/Bid 4+ Years' Experience
Mechanical or Electrical bias (mechanical preferable)
M&E technical background
EA/Clean Water/Waste Water projects delivery (national or international)
Client liaison/stakeholder management experience, very beneficial
2D/3D CAD Design Experience beneficial (AutoCAD, Inventor, Revit type programs)
MEICA projects experience is especially beneficial
The client is looking for a proposal engineer to join them working on projects through from conception through to final delivery, you will be working on engineering concepts to final delivery to projects.
The client is looking to interview the successful proposal engineer next week, they have slots for a proposal engineer to start at their earliest convenience.