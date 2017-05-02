Project & Sales Manager

Company Spencer Ogden

Location Singapore

About the Role:

Job Type Permanent

Category Management Jobs

Sub_Category Project Management Jobs,Sales / Marketing Manager Jobs

Salary $90000 to $95000 Per year

Job ID 554111

? Bachelor level of thinking and working? Completed Bachelor's degree, preferably in Mechanical Engineering or other technical education.? Minimum 5 years of experience in a related function in this service industry? Good control of English language, both oral and written.? Familiar with budgeting, project management methodologies and reports.? Competencies: results and service oriented, flexible, commercial, helicopter view, strong communication skills, problem solving ability, accurate workingSafetyo Has an exemplary role regarding carrying out Stork's safety and environmental instructions, guidelines and policies (that are made both orally and in writing) and, if necessary at a customer / location.o Contributes actively to improve safety in the organization (eg by submitting proposals for improvement)o Has continuous attention to safety and environmental issues for himself but also for the environment. Regularly checks the workplace and addresses others if necessary when situations are not safe to work.Delivering results and meet customer expectationso Takes ownership over customer satisfaction.o Is flexible in terms of being assigned for tasks at customers and Stork.o Encourages people to commit themselves to the delivery of services and products in accordance with the agreed quality standards and provides the security that this is achieved.o Adjusts original plans if conditions change or if projects do not proceed as desired.Apply expertise and technologyo Has detailed technical knowledge and expertise in own field and applies this in practice.o Develops knowledge and expertise through continuing professional developmento Shows understanding and takes into account the relationship between different functions or functional areas within the organization.o Shares this knowledge and expertise with members of the organization.Working with peopleo Supporting and guiding others if necessary when working.o Initiating activities that contribute to a team spirit so that people are willing to make an extra effort something for each other.o Undertakes initiatives / activities to show appreciation for the contribution of others.o Undertakes initiatives / activities to create others' involvement in decision-making processes.o Shows empathy in customers and colleagues' reasoningInitiate activities and decisionso Takes decisions that have a positive impact on the quality of supply, delivery and project results.o Has self-confidence and sense of responsibility in making arrangements with external (customers / suppliers) and internal parties.o Takes the necessary actions and initiatives for achieving the project objectives and / or general improvementsBuilding relationships and networkso Builds constructive relationships with colleagues, customers and suppliers (network).o Behaves professionally in conflict situationsPresenting and communicatingo Able to explain and motivate concepts and opinions.o Able to explain main topics of a motivation.o Resembles credibility.Competencieso Safetyo Delivering results and meet customer expectationso Apply expertise and technologyo Working with other peopleFor more information about this role please contact our Singapore officeSpencer Ogden Energy Pte LtdAgency License Number: 13C6321