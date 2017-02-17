Project Manager - Solar

Company Spencer Ogden

About the Role:

Spencer Ogden is working with a number of world leading renewables company's who have specific requirements including project managers. Our client is looking for project managers with 5-7 years' experience in the cost-effective implementation of large scale solar and wind projects. The project manager will have responsibility for all project related activities spanning the project life cycle from due diligence through to the completion of development and the final handover to the project construction team.Core Competencies:*Track record of effective project management including cross-functional team management, logistics, budgeting and financial due diligence.*Outstanding organisation, communication, decision making/problem solving, analytical and time management skills.*A demonstrated ability to work effectively to deadlines.Principal Duties and Responsibilities:*Project scheduling and budget control.*Conducting team meetings*Delegation of appropriate tasks.*Management of project activities across departments and functions.*Responsibility for timely forecasts and updates to internal and external stakeholders.*Contract management and compliance.*Supply chain and equipment management.*Communication to executive management.Desired Skills and Expertise:*Knowledge of renewables development/construction/project management techniques; real estate development; financial modeling; sustainable energy projects/assets evaluation and acquisition; PV industry incentives and drivers.*Exceptional analytical and financial skills (ROI, IRR, NPV, APR, etc.).Experience managing sustainable energy development/construction projects.*EPC management experience preferred.Minimum Qualifications:*BS in engineering, project management, construction management or equivalent.*5 - 7+ years' professional experience in renewables project management or construction management - solar or wind experience strongly preferred.*Strong technical, supervisory and project management skills in renewables industry; familiarity with Preference given for experience in solar, wind, renewable energy or power generation.To apply for this role please submit an updated copy of your CV.For more information about this role please contact our Perth office