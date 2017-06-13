Project Manager - Prince 2 - Belgium

Vivid Resourcing
Belgium,Europe
Tuesday, June 13, 2017 - 12:45pm

About the Role:

PM/ Change Manager - Prince 2 Practitioner- Contract - Belgium



* An understanding of Change methodologies including relevant PRINCE 2/APM qualification
* Experience in implementing Change processes to Lean/ Prince 2/ Agile methodologies
* A proven ability to implement continuous improvement of change processes
* Proficient in data analysis to identify root causes of business problems and to propose appropriate solutions
* Ability to create process maps to company standards
* Able to demonstrate excellent attention to detail in the production of deliverables
* Ability to manage multiple and changing priorities to ensure that stakeholder requirements are met
* Able to engage confidently with senior stakeholders
* Able to be flexible and adapt quickly to changing circumstances and requirements.


* Act as a subject matter expert in Change Methodology and its associated tools and techniques.
* Ensure that the portfolio of Change projects and programmes adhere to Change Methodology.
* Seek ways to continuously improve the way we deliver change.
* Measure, analyse and report on a series of metrics relating to cost, time, quality and benefit realisation.
* Assist with production of project status reports.
* Produce monthly Change Portfolio Board reporting packs.
* Coordinate plans and milestones with projects/workstreams.

Contract
Engineering Jobs
Automation Jobs
£0 to £0 Per year
586788