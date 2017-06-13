Project Manager - Prince 2 - Belgium

Company Vivid Resourcing

PM/ Change Manager - Prince 2 Practitioner- Contract - BelgiumSpecification* An understanding of Change methodologies including relevant PRINCE 2/APM qualification* Experience in implementing Change processes to Lean/ Prince 2/ Agile methodologies* A proven ability to implement continuous improvement of change processes* Proficient in data analysis to identify root causes of business problems and to propose appropriate solutions* Ability to create process maps to company standards* Able to demonstrate excellent attention to detail in the production of deliverables* Ability to manage multiple and changing priorities to ensure that stakeholder requirements are met* Able to engage confidently with senior stakeholders* Able to be flexible and adapt quickly to changing circumstances and requirements.Responsibilities* Act as a subject matter expert in Change Methodology and its associated tools and techniques.* Ensure that the portfolio of Change projects and programmes adhere to Change Methodology.* Seek ways to continuously improve the way we deliver change.* Measure, analyse and report on a series of metrics relating to cost, time, quality and benefit realisation.* Assist with production of project status reports.* Produce monthly Change Portfolio Board reporting packs.* Coordinate plans and milestones with projects/workstreams.

