Project Manager - Prince 2 - Belgium

About the Role:PM/ Change Manager - Prince 2 Practitioner- Contract - Belgium
Specification
* An understanding of Change methodologies including relevant PRINCE 2/APM qualification
* Experience in implementing Change processes to Lean/ Prince 2/ Agile methodologies
* A proven ability to implement continuous improvement of change processes
* Proficient in data analysis to identify root causes of business problems and to propose appropriate solutions
* Ability to create process maps to company standards
* Able to demonstrate excellent attention to detail in the production of deliverables
* Ability to manage multiple and changing priorities to ensure that stakeholder requirements are met
* Able to engage confidently with senior stakeholders
* Able to be flexible and adapt quickly to changing circumstances and requirements.
Responsibilities
* Act as a subject matter expert in Change Methodology and its associated tools and techniques.
* Ensure that the portfolio of Change projects and programmes adhere to Change Methodology.
* Seek ways to continuously improve the way we deliver change.
* Measure, analyse and report on a series of metrics relating to cost, time, quality and benefit realisation.
* Assist with production of project status reports.
* Produce monthly Change Portfolio Board reporting packs.
* Coordinate plans and milestones with projects/workstreams.
