Project Manager - EPC -Downstream Projects

Company Progressive GE

Location Houston

About the Role:

DURATION: Long Term Contract



LOCATION: Houston/Gulf Coast (only local/commutable candidates)



SCHEDULE: 40hr work week. 10 Hour Days at 4 Days a week. (subject to change)

REQUIREMENTS/RESPONSIBILITIES:

* Bachelor's Degree in Civil/Mechanical/Chemical Engineering

* 15 years MINIMUM experience managing large scale EPC projects (Refining, Midstream, Petrochemical, or Chemical)

* Leading the development and execution of engineering, procurement, and construction of Process type projects

* Coordination of multiple disciplines on a project

* Simultaneously managing one large scope projects along with multiple smaller projects

* Executing in a time and schedule effective manner

* Maintains project planning, budgeting, and establishing critical project objectives

* Assist in contract negotiations

* Must communicate clearly and effectively, both verbally and written

* Well organized and proficient in document management

* Strong interpersonal/communication skills

This role is an exciting opportunity to join a growing EPC company supporting process industries. This individual will have a leading position with responsibilities on EPC projects.



If you fit ALL the requirements listed above please apply with your most updated Resume; I commit to responding in a timely manner!

Sthree US is acting as an Employment Business in relation to this vacancy.

