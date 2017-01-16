Project Manager - Civil Works - Oman

Company
Spencer Ogden
Location
Oman,Middle East
Posted on
Monday, January 16, 2017 - 1:57am
About the Role:Road Projects / Earthworks / Heavy Civil
Academic Qualification
Minimum Bachelor Degree in Civil Engineering
15 years plus experience in Civil work, road work, bridges and utilities
Projects Experience in Gulf Countries.
Ability to execute Challenging project.
Working experience with world class client.
For more information about this role please contact our Dubai office
Job Type
Permanent
Category
Construction Jobs
Sub_Category
Civil Construction Jobs
Salary
£8500 to £10500 Per year
Apply
Job ID
519694