Project Manager-Chemical Downstream

About the Role:
Owner/Operator Project Manager Role. Looking for experienced individuals with backgrounds in project management related to the Chemical Manufacturing Industry in the South Houston area.
Responsibilities:
* Manages project financials, pricing and budget
* Advances proposals, project specification/scopes and negotiates final contracts.
* Coordinates completion of defined work scope for a project between disciplines/locations involved.
* Supports in preparation of project execution strategy and reviews progress
* Observers changes in scope/schedule and secures
* Prepares periodic reports for the client to track cost, schedule, and quality performance.
* Develops, reviews and approves all project management documents
* Improves innovative actions to correct variances to scope, budget and/or schedule.
* Monitors project costs and quality to ensure the profitability and technical performance of the project
* Anticipates, recognizes and identifies key project issues/problems and establishes objectives and priorities in solving them and determines solutions and directs their implementation.
* Manages a team of other project management professionals
* Able to cohesively work with a team of engineers
Applicants must possess:
* 10+ years project management experience in Chemical or Petrochemical industry will be considered
* Experience managing complex refinery and or chemical projects in a consulting environment
* Knowledge and awareness of safety and contract/liability issues
* Bachelor of Science degree in Engineering discipline
* PMP Certification or PE preferred
If you meet the all of the above criteria and wish to be considered for the role please apply by forwarding a copy of your current resume. Considering only serious applicants that meet the requirements listed and will be contacted if met.