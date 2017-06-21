Project Manager - Asset Management or Maximo Experience

About the Role:
Project Manager - 6 months - Scotland / Yorkshire (either location acceptable)
My client is urgently looking for a project manager with the following experience:
* Business Change / Transformation
* Asset Management or Maximo exp.
* Experience working with a large number of users/stakeholders
Immediate Start Date Available
Market Rates
Please email through rate expectations with an updated CV
