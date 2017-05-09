Project Manager

Company Progressive GE

Location Houston

About the Role:

DURATION: Long Term Contract



LOCATION: Houston/Gulf Coast (only local/commutable candidates)



SCHEDULE: 40hr work week. 10 Hour Days at 4 Days a week.



REQUIREMENTS/RESPONSIBILITY:



* Bachelor's Degree in Civil/Mechanical/Chemical Engineering

* 10 years MINIMUM experience in on Chemical Plants or Refinery

* Successfully completed Corrosion Under Insulation (CUI), Corrosion Under Fireproofing (CUF), Cathodic Protection, and Maintenance Coating Projects

* Provide Daily Support for the in-house CUI Contractors.

* Provide leadership, guidance and training for the assigned CUI Inspectors.

* Generate requisitions for all CUI, Paint & CUF Programs and for the BAMS Inspection Dpt.

* Leading Front End work on capital projects prior to design of the project

* Presenting weekly reports and progress updates

* Executing in a time and schedule effective manner

* Must communicate clearly and effectively, both verbally and written

* Strong interpersonal skills

VALUE ADDED:

* Knowledge of Corrosion principles with NACE or HCS courses preferred

* Advanced skills in SAP, spreadsheets, database and graphics

* Reliability/Maintenance background

* Excellent results driven individual

* Organized and well documented

* Follow guidelines and protocols by company policies and safety



If you fit ALL the requirements listed above please apply with your most updated Resume; I commit to responding in a timely manner!

