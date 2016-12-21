Company Huxley Engineering

About the Role:

I'm currently looking for a Project Manager to start a 12 month contract in January 2017, based in Kent.

My client is a consultancy and you'd be working through them onto gas projects in the National Grid and SGN, mainly gas mains replacements.

Requirements:

* You have to have worked on gas mains replacement projects in the past (essential)* Previous project management experience (essential)* They are looking for a Project Manager with experience within gas, substations, transmissions, grid connections, pressure works etc. which could possibly be useful for other projects they are currently tendering for and could come up in 2017* health and safety qualification (beneficial but not essential)* Overseeing sub-contractors* Managing budgets and dealing with end clients

Rate: £300-350/day

If this role sounds of interest and you are currently looking for your next contract please apply with your CV and I will be in touch.

Thank you.

