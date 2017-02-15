Project Lead/Manager - C&Q - Pharma - Berlin

Vivid Resourcing
Germany,Europe
Wednesday, February 15, 2017 - 6:41am

About the Role:

My Client is a leading pharmaceutical company based in Berlin. They are looking for a Lead C&Q Engineer for an initial 12 month contract with the view to an extension.

The candidate will need experience in commissioning and qualifying a biotech plant extension, ideally a history in working on a sterile filling plant as well as being able to speak German confidently.

Rate: €100

Role Details:



* C&Q lead



* Chemical engineering background



* Sterile Filling experience (not essential)



* Biotech experience (essential)



* Extension on sterile filling plant



* German speaking



* Compliance with global cGMP



* Brownfield experience

If interested, or you want to find out more, or email across an up-to-date CV to ryan.delaney@vividresourcing.com.

Contract
Engineering Jobs
Process Engineer Jobs
£0 to £0 Per year
