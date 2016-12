Company G2 Recruitment

Location Welwyn Garden City,Hertfordshire,England

About the Role:

water treatment framework - waste water - mechanical engineer - project engineer - water engineer

Specification: Project Engineer

Mechanically biased Project Engineer

Water/Waste Water projects delivery experience

Design experience (does not need to be sat at CAD desk)

Calculations (hand calcs/MathCAD)

Happy to work on site and office based

The client is looking to interview successful candidates in early January, they have slots for a Project Manager and a Project Engineer to start at their earliest convenience.

Mechanical Project Engineer - Water Treatment Engineer - Water Engineer - Waste Engineer - Water project engineer

Job Type Permanent

Category Management Jobs

Sub_Category Project Management Jobs

Salary £30000 to £45000 Per year

Apply Apply Now