Project Engineer - Utility

Company G2 Recruitment

Location Manchester,Greater Manchester,England

About the Role:

project engineer power energy mechanical engineer engineering engineer utility power energy water gas waste waste water project engineer power energy mechanical engineer engineering engineer utility power energy water gas waste waste water

I am currently looking for a Project Engineer to join my client on a permanent basis, the client is working on a long term utilities framework and have a minimum of five years' work to delivery on various sites throughout the North West.

The client is interested in candidates who are mechanically biased, but experience with electrical, instrumentation and structural projects is also beneficial.

START: ASAP

LOCATION: Manchester/Warrington

SALARY if permanent: Project Engineer (£30,000 - £40,000)

Specification: Project Engineer

1 - 5 Years' experience

Project engineering/delivery experience

Utility projects exp (gas, power, water)

Site based engineering experience is essential

Knowledge of mechanical engineering (pumps, valves, piping, mechanical structures)

Sub-contract management

Material procurement, site survey, scope of works

Happy to work on site and office based

The client is looking to interview successful candidates as early as next week, they have slots for a Project Engineer to start at their earliest convenience.

project engineer power energy mechanical engineer engineering engineer utility power energy water gas waste waste water project engineer power energy mechanical

Job Type Permanent

Category Engineering Jobs

Sub_Category Project Engineering Jobs

Salary £0 to £0 Per year

Apply Apply Now