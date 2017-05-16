Project Engineer - Moving Structures

About the Role:Project Engineer (Structure Moving Project):
Leap29 are looking for a Project Engineer to work on a moving structure project for an international client based in The Netherlands.
The contract length is 12 months.
The start date is ASAP
To apply for this position you should have the following:
Dutch language, English language, (German language would be an advantage)
Experience of onshore steel structures (robust steel construction)
Experience of structural calculations and design
Experience on moving steels
Leadership experience - supervising a design team
10- 15 years experience
Please feel free to apply if you have experience in the above