About the Role:

Principal Project Engineer Lead - Water Infrastructure Design Team - Contract - Initial 6 months

My client, a global engineering company, is seeking a Principal Project Engineer Lead, to manage the Water Infrastructure design team in South East England on a contractual basis for a minimum of 12 months.

Person Specification

* Proven experience working as a Project Engineer Lead, running and managing design teams on a Water Infrastructure project* Degree qualified in Civil Engineering or other relevant subject

If interested, please send your current CV

