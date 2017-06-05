Project Engineer Lead - Water Infrastructure

Vivid Resourcing
United Kingdom
Monday, June 5, 2017 - 10:16am

About the Role:

Principal Project Engineer Lead - Water Infrastructure Design Team - Contract - Initial 6 months

My client, a global engineering company, is seeking a Principal Project Engineer Lead, to manage the Water Infrastructure design team in South East England on a contractual basis for a minimum of 12 months.

Person Specification



* Proven experience working as a Project Engineer Lead, running and managing design teams on a Water Infrastructure project
* Degree qualified in Civil Engineering or other relevant subject

