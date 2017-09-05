Project Engineer (Electrical)

Company Orion Group

Location Algeria,Africa

About the Role:

Coordinate the E&P contract for Company Rep. at contractor site

Advise contractor on technical matters and JV procedures and processes.

Act as coordinator between Contractor and job responsible engineers (JRE) at JV sites.

Develop scope of requirement and on occasion minor work packs

Facilitate package delivery

General technical support.

General project support along with other discipline project engineers

Expedite contractor on issues flagged by site.

Follow up progress on procurement and expediting of critical materials.

Facilitate weekly/biweekly progress meetings between E&P Contractor and JV sites.

Follow up progress on identified actions from progress meetings.

Support and have an active role in review and follow up of monthly reports, comments and actions.

Manage, lead and participate in audits and reviews as required.

PE / JRE on defined projects.

Represent / act for E&M Team leaders as required.

Review and approval of bid summaries up to 10000 USD.

Approval of time sheets, expenses and travel authorizations for E&P Contractor personnel.

Coordinate, participate and/or perform interviews on behalf of JV sites.

Assist or perform other tasks or duties delegated from JV CAM.

Must have a Degree in Engineering

10 years experience in the hydrocarbon industry

Electrical Engineering background to take lead on delivery of electrical work scope

5 years' experience in project management / project engineering

Our role in supporting diversity and inclusion

As an international workforce business, we are committed to sourcing personnel that reflects the diversity and values of our client base but also that of Orion Group. We welcome the wide range of experiences and viewpoints that potential workers bring to our business and our clients, including those based on nationality, gender, culture, educational and professional backgrounds, race, ethnicity, sexual orientation, gender identity and expression, disability, and age differences, job classification and religion. In our inclusive workplace, regardless of your employment status as staff or contract, everyone is assured the right of equitable, fair and respectful treatment.

