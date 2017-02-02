Project Engineer - Contract

Company Huxley Engineering

Location Bristol,City of Bristol,England

About the Role:

A key client in the Bristol area require a Project Engineer on a contract basis to assist the Project Manager with their current work load.

The contract will be 6 - 8 months initially with likely extensions.

This role will suit a Junior Project Engineer that has had 3 years' + industry experience and is looking for career progression.

There are multiple contractors on site already in easily accessible modern offices.

They need assistance with the following (but not limited to):

-Distributing work packages and liaising with procurement

-Documentation

-Dealing with suppliers

-Evaluating quotes to specifications

-Analysing budgets

-Scheduling programme updates

-Potentially client facing - International

The ideal candidate will be required to travel to Europe on the occasion to manage the project and suppliers - all travel and expenses paid. Over time hours possible and likely.

Job Type Contract

Category Engineering Jobs

Sub_Category Project Engineering Jobs

Salary £20 to £22 Per hour

