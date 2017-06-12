Project Engineer (Closures/ BIW)

Company Fircroft

About the Role:

The Role:

Tasks:

- Lead and support key meetings including, project reviews, start-up meetings

- Setting and managing delivery of system attributes including performance, costs, weight, and quality

- Manage systems supplier engagement requirements including component timings

- Provide the interface for all functions of programme team

- Report project status metrics to the programme management team

- Coordinate cross-functional reviews for the resolution of technical issues

- Support prototype, pre- and production vehicle builds

- Direct and liaise with European and local technical design/engineering resources



Our client is open to both contract and permanent.



The Company:

In almost every automobile, there is a bit of our client. An expert of complete vehicle development and in optimizing production plants for the automotive industry. With approximately 7900 employees on more than 70 sites in 25 countries. Our client is capable of offering the whole spectrum of development services to the customer all around the automobile.



Essential Skills / Qualifications:

- Degree or similar engineering qualification

- Strong experience in relevant job

- Applied knowledge of exterior trim/ bumpers/ injection mouldings

- Strong numeracy and literacy skills

- Ability to overcome cultural barriers

- Able and willing to travel overseas as required by the project or company

- Eligibility and Right to Work in the UK



