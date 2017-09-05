Project Engineer (Client Rep)

Company Orion Group

Location Woking,Surrey,England

About the Role:

Coordinate the E&P contract for Company Rep. at contractor site

Advise contractor on technical matters and JV procedures and processes.

Act as coordinator between Contractor and project engineers (PE)/job responsible engineers (JRE) at JV sites.

General technical support.

General project support.

Expedite contractor on issues flagged by site.

Follow up progress on procurement and expediting of critical materials.

Facilitate weekly/biweekly progress meetings between E&P Contractor and JV sites.

Follow up progress on identified actions from progress meetings.

Support and have an active role in review and follow up of monthly reports, comments and actions.

Manage, lead and participate in audits and reviews as required.

PE / JRE on defined projects.

Represent / act for E&M Team leaders as required.

Review and approval of bid summaries up to 10000 USD.

Approval of time sheets, expenses and travel authorizations for E&P Contractor personnel.

Coordinate, participate and/or perform interviews on behalf of JV sites.

Assist or perform other tasks or duties delegated from JV CAM.

Degree in Engineering

10 years experience in the hydrocarbon industry

5 years experience in project management

Strong personal commitment to HS&E

Extensive technical knowledge of gas plant technology and systems

Strong project administration/management skills

Familiar with planning

Familiar with contract work

Our role in supporting diversity and inclusion

As an international workforce business, we are committed to sourcing personnel that reflects the diversity and values of our client base but also that of Orion Group. We welcome the wide range of experiences and viewpoints that potential workers bring to our business and our clients, including those based on nationality, gender, culture, educational and professional backgrounds, race, ethnicity, sexual orientation, gender identity and expression, disability, and age differences, job classification and religion. In our inclusive workplace, regardless of your employment status as staff or contract, everyone is assured the right of equitable, fair and respectful treatment.

Job Type Contract

Category Engineering Jobs

Sub_Category Electrical Engineering Jobs

Salary £69 to £69 Per hour

Apply Apply Now