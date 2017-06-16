Project Engineer - Civil

Company Vivid Resourcing

Location Keith,Moray,Scotland

About the Role:

On behalf of my large T&D client I am currently looking for a Civils Site Engineer to work on a new HVDC converter station.

Duties include:

* To provide follow through with the design of substation buildings, and provide guidance on their constructability.* To provide civil engineering technical support to the project teams engaged in constructing the substations* To assist in the selection and management of specialist building subcontractors and agency labour* Assisting the Procurement Team in the selection and appointment of specialist subcontractors and agency labour.* Monitoring specialist subcontractors' performance with respect to adherence to design, standards, quality and HSSE.* The maintaining of close contact with respective Client Representatives throughout the project to ensure satisfactory reaction to Client's needs or criticisms.* Assisting the Civils Construction Manager in the preparation of regular project progress and cost reports.* The identification of changes in the scope of work and ensuring that appropriate change requests are current and adequate.* The promotion of quality and safety on the project in consultation with quality and safety representatives.* Provision of civil engineering technical support to the project team throughout the construction of the buildings.

Essential Experience:

* Working experience within development of civil engineering project

* Working experience within a complex multi-disciplinary project environment

* High degree of self-motivation with a flexible approach to work

* Ability to work under pressure and to tight deadlines

* Charted Civil Engineer (Ideally)

Contract Length: 6 Months

Location: Keith

Rate: Competitive

If interested please respond to this email with an up to date CV, or alternatively please call in on 0141 212 8600 to learn more.

Job Type Contract

Category Construction Jobs

Sub_Category Civil Construction Jobs

Salary £0 to £0 Per year

Apply Apply Now