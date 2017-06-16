Project Engineer - Civil

About the Role:
On behalf of my large T&D client I am currently looking for a Civils Site Engineer to work on a new HVDC converter station.
Duties include:
* To provide follow through with the design of substation buildings, and provide guidance on their constructability.
* To provide civil engineering technical support to the project teams engaged in constructing the substations
* To assist in the selection and management of specialist building subcontractors and agency labour
* Assisting the Procurement Team in the selection and appointment of specialist subcontractors and agency labour.
* Monitoring specialist subcontractors' performance with respect to adherence to design, standards, quality and HSSE.
* The maintaining of close contact with respective Client Representatives throughout the project to ensure satisfactory reaction to Client's needs or criticisms.
* Assisting the Civils Construction Manager in the preparation of regular project progress and cost reports.
* The identification of changes in the scope of work and ensuring that appropriate change requests are current and adequate.
* The promotion of quality and safety on the project in consultation with quality and safety representatives.
* Provision of civil engineering technical support to the project team throughout the construction of the buildings.
Essential Experience:
* Working experience within development of civil engineering project
* Working experience within a complex multi-disciplinary project environment
* High degree of self-motivation with a flexible approach to work
* Ability to work under pressure and to tight deadlines
* Charted Civil Engineer (Ideally)
Contract Length: 6 Months
Location: Keith
Rate: Competitive
If interested please respond to this email with an up to date CV, or alternatively please call in on 0141 212 8600 to learn more.