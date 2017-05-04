Company G2 Recruitment

Location Glasgow,Glasgow City,Scotland

About the Role:

Project Engineer - Project Manager - MEICA Engineer - Projects Engineer - Project Lead - Engineering Lead

I am currently looking for several several Project Engineers to join my client on a permanent or contractual basis, the client is working on a long term water framework based in Glasgow.

The client has advised they will also consider contractors for the roles. Contracts would be on a rolling six/twelve month basis.

START: ASAP

LOCATION: Scotland, Central Belt - Glasgow

Project Engineer Salary (£25,000 - £40,000 per annum)

Specification - Project Engineer:

1-5 Years' experience

Technical engineering background (MEICA Experience)

Any asset replacement experience is beneficial

Any electrical, mechanical and civils projects experience is beneficial

Pumping projects experience is especially beneficial

Ability to create work scopes and assist with project delivery

Management of small works packages (£50,000 - £500,000)

The client has said that although the sector to work in will be the water sector, they will consider candidates who have a background in power, oil&gas or petrochemical industries.

Job Type Permanent

Category Engineering Jobs

Sub_Category Project Engineering Jobs

Salary £25000 to £40000 Per year

