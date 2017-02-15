Company G2 Recruitment

Location West Midlands,England

About the Role:

*** Project Engineer - West Midlands - 6 month contract ***

My client is looking for a Project Engineer on a contract basis.

POSITION: Project Engineer

DURATION: 6 MONTHS

LOCATION: West Midlands

START: Immediate

Interviews: Next Week

Essential skills and experience needed:

· HV experience is essential

· HVDC would be ideal but not essential

· Experience in power supply, transmission, rail electrification

· Good leadership skills to manage the interfaces between the engineering functional teams, set the strategy, and resolve issues either directly or by escalation.

· Technical coordination experience

Responsibilities:

· Technical coordination and integration of engineering work packages

· Liaise with engineering departments

· Lead project engineering reviews and management of technical assessments

· Meeting project requirements from specification, applied tests and documentation.

If you would like to apply for this position and want more information, please send me your updated CV and call me.

Alternatively if you know anyone who would be a good fit please send me their details, or pass mine on.

Job Type Contract

Category Engineering Jobs

Sub_Category Project Engineering Jobs

Salary £0 to £0 Per year

Apply Apply Now