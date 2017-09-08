About the Role:
I am currently looking for a Project Engineer to join my client based in Exeter. The client is working multiple water/waste water frameworks and are interested in M&E biased Project Engineers.
START: ASAP
LOCATION: ASAP
SALARY: £25,000 - £40,000 per annum + Package
The client has advised they will also consider contract/freelance candidates
Specification -Projects Engineer
Project Engineer experience 3+ years
Mechanical or Electrical bias
M&E technical background
Technical engineer - trades or apprenticeship background applicable
Projects management, planning, coordination and contracts experience
EA/Clean Water/Waste Water projects delivery (national or international)
MEICA projects experience is especially beneficial Any
The client is looking for several project engineers to join them working on projects through from conception through to final delivery, you will be working on engineering and design, with final delivery to the client.
The client is looking to interview the successful project engineer next week, they have slots for a project manager to start at their earliest convenience.