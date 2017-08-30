Company Fircroft

We are recruiting for 3x security cleared Project Engineers to work on a contract basis for a nuclear client in Derby. Start date will be within the next 3-4 weeks for an initial 6 months with good opportunity to continue long-term.



The role is working on a multi-billion pound bid project within the nuclear defence (submarines) industry. Our client is looking for a project focused project engineer rather than technically biased.



Leading company in the nuclear and defence industries.



* Live SC or DV security clearance.

* Nuclear background is preferred but defence or aerospace also considered (as long as you have live security clearance).

* Extensive experience in a projects-biased project engineering role (rather than technically biased)



* SAP

* Nuclear defence experience



