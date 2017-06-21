Project Engineer

Company G2 Recruitment

Location Gloucestershire,England

About the Role:

This role will include an opportunity to attain further qualifications, travel across the UK & Europe and progression into a Senior Project manager role.

The role would suit an individual who may have graduated in the last 1-5 years looking for a challenging and exiting new role. Some of this company's clients are massive players in the media industry.

The role will be initially 3 months and then a permanent role will be offered if this is successful. Please do not apply unless you are looking for a long term permanent role.

Job Type Contract

Category Engineering Jobs

Sub_Category Project Engineering Jobs

Salary £0 to £0 Per year

