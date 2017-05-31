About the Role:
My client based in Newcastle are looking for a Project Engineer for a portfolio of new contracts on a 12-month contract basis.
Essential Skills:
* Experience of being a Project Engineer
* Engineering background with some operational experience
Beneficial Skills:
* Degree qualified engineer
* Background in hydraulic, electrical or mechanical
Duration: 12 months
Location: Newcastle
Hours: 37.5 (some flexibility on start and finish times)
Start date: ASAP
Rate: £Neg.
