Project Developer - Solar

About the Role:We are working on behalf of one of the biggest Solar EPC firms in the US looking for an experienced Solar Project Developer to be based on the East Coast.
The ideal candidate will:
- Have 3-6 years experience in Solar Project Development
- Have a strong understanding of the process behind securing a Solar project in the US
- An interest in working in a new and entrepreneurial team
- Experience in securing land and PPA's for Solar projects
We have several Solar opportunities in this space, not only in New Jersey, but also in several neighbouring states on the East Coast, so if you're interested in hearing more, send your resume through without delay to georgia.nixon@spencer-ogden.com
