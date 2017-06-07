Company Amec Foster Wheeler

Amec Foster Wheeler is currently recruiting for a Project Designer with extensive experience in the Oil and Gas Petrochemical industry.

Saudi Aramco has selected Amec Foster Wheeler to develop a FEED for a mega program in the Onshore Eastern Province surrounding Tanajib, Safaniyah and Ju'aymah in Saudi Arabia. The increased crude and gas production will demand the initial expansion of an onshore GOSP (gas oil separation plant) at Tanajib, a Greenfield 2.5bnscf (billion standard cubic feet) gas plant, together with NGL (natural gas liquid) expansion at Wasit. This will all be supported by a new cogeneration power plant expected to generate 750 Mw (megawatts) for both onshore and offshore compression, together with power for onshore utilities.

* Execute assigned work in accordance with the applicable project procedures and standards, within the man-hour and cost budgets and the project schedule targets* Coordinate execution of CAD drafting tasks as defined by the Process and Project Engineers* Liaise with Process, Project and Discipline Engineers to verify interpretation of engineering CAD drafting requirements* Be completely familiar with the project CAD drafting requirements* Ensure the procedures and work practices listed in the Project Engineering Quality Plan are applied as appropriate* Produce project Process Flow Diagrams (PFD) and Material Selection Diagrams (MSD), Piping & Instrumentation Diagrams (P&ID) in accordance with process and project engineering requirements* Assist the Process and Project Engineers through the issue of PFD's, MSD's, Line Lists, Equipment lists and other design documents, or any other reasonable task requested by the Engineer* Be familiar with the requirements of the project schedule and expedite the project design deliverables accordingly* Assist the Process and Project Engineers with the transfer of records to storage, microfilming and for destruction

* Diploma or Degree in an Engineering discipline* Minimum of 7 plus years of experience in the oil and gas industry* Strong working knowledge of MircoStation, Smartplant P&ID, Excel, Word and PowerPoint is essential* Worked as Senior level position preferably Aramco or GCC region project experience in leading Engineering Company* AmecFW experience preferred

Amec Foster Wheeler designs, delivers and maintains strategic and complex assets for its customers across the global energy and related sectors.

Employing around 36,000 people in more than 55 countries and with 2015 revenues of £5.5 billion, the company operates across the oil and gas industry - from production through to refining, processing and distribution of derivative products - and in the mining, clean energy, power generation, pharma, environment and infrastructure markets.

Amec Foster Wheeler offers full life-cycle services to offshore and onshore oil and gas projects (conventional and unconventional, upstream, midstream and downstream) for greenfield, brownfield and asset support projects, plus leading refining technology.

Amec Foster Wheeler shares are publicly traded on the London Stock Exchange and its American Depositary Shares are traded on the New York Stock Exchange. Both trade under the ticker AMFW.

