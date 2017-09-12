Project Cost Engineer IV

Company Fircroft

Location Texas City, Texas

About the Role:

The Role:

Job Title: Project/TAR Cost Analyst



Essential experience and job requirements

*Minimum of 7 years of relevant cost engineering/controls experience in projects/turnarounds

*At least 5 years of relevant experience within the refining/manufacturing related industries



Required Skills: SAP knowledge



Desirable criteria and qualifications

*A Bachelor's or advanced degree; or High School diploma with at least 10 years of relevant experience

*Effective communication skills, oral and written

*Supervisory experience

*Experience working within a project and / or Turnaround organization

*Ability to collaboratively work in teams

*Knowledge and application of Stage Gate Project Execution Processes

*Experience in any of the following: Construction, Project, or Turnaround

*Excellent Microsoft Office product skills, especially Excel (pivot tables, macros, etc.)

*Use of Primavera 6 for maintaining accurate cash flows

*Demonstrated proficiency in project controls system

*Understanding of Front End Loading concepts and project development

*Data gathering, management, and analytical processes used to predict, understand, and influence the time and cost outcomes of a project or Turnaround



Responsibilities

Project Reporting Accountabilities:

Develop and maintain a cost control process, including cost control structures, and KPI's that will assure accurate information and timely analysis.

Coordinate the preparation, consolidation and analysis of cost reports and cost forecasts (monthly or quarterly as required).

Manage SAP for all capital projects and plant expense projects at TCC. This includes project set up, creation of WBS structure, MO creation, close out, etc.

Coordinate and make monthly accruals for ongoing capital projects and PEP.

Coordinate and make monthly time allocations to capital projects.

Assist with Capital Project cost center, SPE and capital projects budget updates/ reporting.

Assist in assuring all invoices are per contracts, correctly processed and charged in SAP.

Liaison with BU for capital project reporting, including ensuring SharePoint is populated in conjunction with the GFO schedule.

Set the TCC requirements for contractor reporting and invoicing during projects. Review and approve proposed contractor reports before execution begins.

Lead in the reporting of spending for capital projects and plant expense projects (actual, committed/forecast)

Provide financial close-out services and assurances for capital projects.

Providing final summary of costs at the completion of the project including final cost breakdown comparison analysis.

Provide input to project lessons learned process.



Turnaround (TAR) Reporting Accountabilities:

Develop and maintain a cost control process, including cost control structures, and KPI's that will assure accurate information and timely analysis.

Manage SAP for all TARs at TCC. This includes project set up, creation of WBS structure, MO creation, close out, etc.

Coordinate and make monthly accruals for TAR.

Assist in assuring all invoices are per contracts, correctly processed and charged in SAP.

Set the TCC requirements for contractor reporting and invoicing during TARs. Review and approve proposed contractor reports before execution begins.

Lead in the reporting of spending for TAR's (actual, committed/forecast)

Provide reporting of actual cost incurred and committed for TARs (including TAR related projects): weekly during Pre-TAR and daily during TAR Execution.

Provide financial close-out services and assurances for TARs.

Providing final summary of costs at the completion of the TAR including final cost breakdown comparison analysis.

Provide input to TAR lessons learned process.



Cost Control

Develop and maintain a cost control policies, procedures, process, tools, including cost control structures, and KPI's that will assure accurate information and timely analysis.

Closely monitor cost performance against realistic targets to ensure that objectives and key performance indicators are met.

Utilize the work breakdown structure to assign costs, including management of work orders.

Perform an appropriate level of analysis to ensure "no surprises" approach utilizing cost data from both client systems and contractor supplied information.

Coordinate the preparation, consolidation and analysis of cost reports and cost forecasts.

Work with contractors to develop and maintain appropriate and accurate cash flows and cost forecasts, and interface with the appropriate Project Managers and TAR Execution Leads.

Monitor and update contractor and vendor purchase order values in the client systems.

Manage change control process.

Develop and manage Unallocated Provision (UAP; aka contingency) in accordance with site requirements and procedures.

Support validation of contractor field progress when appropriate.

Identify, analyze, and respond to project opportunities, risks, and uncertainties.

Maintain compliance with client Published Guidelines and Common Process as it relates to cost controls.



Planning and Scheduling

This position is expected to be able to incorporate schedule information (targets, actuals, plans…) and incorporate that information into an overall periodic status report.

This position is expected to analyze and ensure alignment between project (or TAR) schedule and project (or TAR) cash flows.



About Fircroft:

