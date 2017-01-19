Project Control Engineer

Amec Foster Wheeler
Saudi Arabia,Middle East
Thursday, January 19, 2017 - 12:42am

About the Role:

In this role you will be supporting the Project Controls Manager across all project control functions as part of the PMC team.



* Study and understand all relevant project documents and conditions
* Define primary job objectives clearly at project and departmental management levels by highlighting schedule and cost requirements
* Provide planning trend information, analysis and forecasts
* Liaise closely with the OOK project control team to ensure consistent and accurate reporting
* Monitor and compare both schedule and cost against baselines and targets and relay conclusions such that management control can be instigated at the right time
* Review overall job status with cost/planning engineers and management and, at least monthly, recommend corrective action if necessary
* Liaise with others at all meetings relative to project operations, to ensure that information affecting schedule and cost is continually recognized and incorporated
Contract
Engineering Jobs
Project Engineering Jobs,Project Management / Control Jobs
