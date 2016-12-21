Project Commercial Manager/ Managing QS

Company Progressive GE

Location United Arab Emirates,Middle East

About the Role:

About the Position:

Day to day management of the receipt, review and drafting of all Project correspondence regarding contractual, commercial, claim and/or legal matters

Providing as required contractual, claim and/or legal advice to the Project Manager, Commercial Manager or other members of the Project Contracts or Commercial Team

Overseeing and managing a procedure for the prompt identification and registering of claims and potential claims for additional time and/or money due under the Project's Main Contract and/or Subcontracts

Overseeing and/or, as required, preparing new claims for additional time and/or money arising under the Main Contract or Subcontracts

Reviewing and evaluating claims for additional time and/or money received from the Employer under the Main Contract and Subcontractors under the various Project Subcontracts.

Requirements:

1. Qualified Electrical or Mechanical Engineer having exposure, knowledge and experience in working of MEP Services.



2. Proven Track Record on completing projects.



3. Overall 7 years experience, out of which minimum 5 years in Middle East in well reputed MEP companies.



4. Employment Contract duration shall be for minimum 2 years (renewable)

5. RIC Certified.

6. British Candidates at an advantage.

Please send your resume.

Job Type Permanent

Category Engineering Jobs

Sub_Category Cost Engineer Jobs

Salary £0 to £0 Per year

Apply Apply Now