Project Administrator - ILI digs

Company Amec Foster Wheeler

Location Stonehaven,Aberdeenshire,Scotland

About the Role:

Amec Foster Wheeler are currently recruiting a Project Administrator to be based in Rickarton / Stonehaven (AB39), working on a project based over multiple site locations south of Aberdeen.

Contract duration 3 months, minimum. Working day is likely to be 10 hours.

Responsibilities

* Set-up an electronic folder system for the project* Set-up registers for monitoring/tracking controlled documents for the project (RAMS, Plans, TQs, Transmittals)* Formatting and numbering controlled documents for the project* Packaging together workpacks* Distributing workpacks to the site teams* Raising requisitions for plant and equipment* Raising requisitions for materials* First point of contact for supplier queries on the project* First point of contact for payroll queries on the project* Organise logistics for the project manager and site manager* Assisting the Quantity surveyor with maintaining contemporary costing information* Assisting the Project manager with maintaining inspection documentation and material certification for inputting into the databook* Maintain a project level competency matrix

Essential experience / qualifications:

* 3 years' relevant experience of working in a project administration role

Amec Foster Wheeler designs, delivers and maintains strategic and complex assets for its customers across the global energy and related sectors. With pro-forma 2014 annualised scope revenues of £5.5 billion and over 40,000 people in more than 55 countries, the company operates across the whole of the oil and gas industry - from production through to refining, processing and distribution of derivative products - and in the mining, clean energy, power generation, pharma, environment and infrastructure markets. Amec Foster Wheeler shares are publicly traded on the London Stock Exchange and its American Depositary Shares are traded on the New York Stock Exchange. Both trade under the ticker AMFW.

Job Type Temporary

Category Administration Jobs

Sub_Category Administrator Jobs

Salary £10 to £13 Per hour

