Project Accountant

Company Amec Foster Wheeler

Location Darlington,Durham,England

About the Role:

Workscope

* Assisting in project/business review processes that include:* Understanding validating the project cost base* Assessment of Debt / WIP / Accruals* Profit reconciliations to cash* Monitoring & reporting upon cost trends* Investigating movements & transactional data* Assisting / providing cover in relation to review and completion of Group consolidation processes for month end results in Hyperion.* Supporting the T&D Finance Manager and Management Accountant with consolidation of project SRP/forecasts and subsequent Hyperion uploads* Monthly analysis of overhead departments using COINS and Excel HFM Smartview* Review and report upon various key balance sheet accounts and reconciliations* Review periodically the accuracy of the PSA calculation pre the annual declaration to Group.* Assisting the business in multiple new system deployments* Supporting T&D Leadership on any ad hoc tasks* Role Requirements:* Ensuring that Amec Foster Wheeler ethical standards are applied and adhered too, thereby safeguarding AFW's reputation* Ensuring that Amec Foster Wheeler guiding principles, procedures and policies are complied with at all times* Reporting all actual and potential breaches of the Amec Foster Wheeler Governance regime to the appropriate authorities via the requisite AMEC Foster Wheeler channels.* Build relationships with key stakeholders within the multi-disciplined T&D project and business management teams and manage key interfaces with the Onshore and Offshore Global Business Support teams.

Qualifications/Experiences:

* Required Qualified Accountant ICA, ACCA, CIMA* Required Experience 5yrs+ in a finance role* Preferred Experience in a construction project environment* Preferred Experience of COINS* Preferred Experience of Causeway Project Accounting (Siteman)* Personal Skills/Attributes:* Results/Target driven and flexible working hours* Confident to vocalise and follow up suggestions for process developments/improvements* Excellent communicator* Demonstrable commercial awareness* Advanced Excel/Microsoft Office* Strong self-management & investigative thinking* Willingness to travel and be away from home (on an ad hoc basis)



Amec Foster Wheeler designs, delivers and maintains strategic and complex assets for its customers across the global energy and related sectors.



Employing around 36,000 people in more than 55 countries and with 2015 revenues of £5.5 billion, the company operates across the oil and gas industry - from production through to refining, processing and distribution of derivative products - and in the mining, clean energy, power generation, pharma, environment and infrastructure markets.



Amec Foster Wheeler offers full life-cycle services to offshore and onshore oil and gas projects (conventional and unconventional, upstream, midstream and downstream) for greenfield, brownfield and asset support projects, plus leading refining technology.



Amec Foster Wheeler shares are publicly traded on the London Stock Exchange and its American Depositary Shares are traded on the New York Stock Exchange. Both trade under the ticker AMFW.

Job Type Permanent

Category Commercial%2C Financial and Legal Jobs

Sub_Category Accountant Jobs

Salary £30000 to £40000 Per year

Apply Apply Now