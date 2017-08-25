Company Fircroft

About the Role:

The Role:

Objective The Program Manager is responsible for launching all new programs, engineering changes, process changes, coordinating projects with other functional departments, simultaneous engineering with customers, customer engineering approvals, manufacturing and product engineering services assuring a profitable, cost effective and timely service to customers and plant. Main responsibilities Responsible for program communication with customers, engineering, plants, and Supplier Quality Engineer, purchasing, quality, and manufacturing through cross functional team meetings to support programs including kick-off meetings, feasibility reviews, change management, APQP meetings, weekly report outs, and monthly gate reviews. Support preparation of formal quotes and new and revised programs to develop tooling and capital budgets. Responsible to complete AR's, purchase requisitions, invoice approval, and tooling completion notices.



Responsible for design and feasibility sign offs, data transfers, print reviews on new and existing products including purchased components. Support design to develop products which meet or exceed customer requirements and meet Nemak requirements for manufacturability.



Profile requirements:



Education: Bachelor's Degree in Engineering or Associate's Degree with extended experience



Languages: English



Experience: 5-10 years related experience in foundry/casting in any industry. Automotive manufacturing experience preferred.



Technical skills: Financial understanding. Understands business beyond engineering. Understands tooling and capital intensive product lines Soft skills Strong communication skills Results oriented Customer focused Collaborative Innovative and creative



The Company:

Producer of Aluminium parts for the automotive industry.



Essential Skills / Qualifications:

Must have continued Education. Bachelors only but will be considered if near end of program



