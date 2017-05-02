Company Orion Group

Location Aberdeen,Aberdeen City,Scotland

About the Role:

Independent Oil and Gas Operating Company based in Aberdeen requires a Production Technologist for an ongoing contract role which could ultimately go staff for the right candidate.



Candidates will ideally be degree qualified and have previous UKCS experience.



Dayrate is currently negotiable.



If you feel that you are well suited to the above opportunity and would like to find out more then please contact Orion Group for more information or apply by forwarding your current CV quoting reference 914023









