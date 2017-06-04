Company Energy Jobline

About the Role:

Brazil; Brasil; offshore;

Brazilians Citizens or expats with permanent visa who lives in Rio de Janeiro;

Fluent/Native Portuguese and Advanced English;

Previous experience as Production Supervisor;

Provide the Production Superintendent and the OIM with information during an emergency and assist with emergency response as per procedures and instructions.

Perform the duty of Asset Operator within the PTW system.

Ensure the safety of the plant process;

Multinational company trusted in the production area;

Experiencia previa como Supervisor de Producao em FPSO;

Ingles avancado;

Curso tecnico concluido;

Fornecer ao Superintendente de Producao e ao OIM informacoes durante uma emergencia e auxiliar na resposta a emergencia conforme os procedimentos e instrucoes.

Executar os deveres do Operador de Ativos no sistema de PTW.

Garantir a seguranca da operacao.

Grande empresa multinacional, solida no mercado de Producao offshore;

ABOUT OUR COMPANY:Airswift is an international workforce solutions provider within the energy, process and infrastructure industries. Airswift serves as a strategic partner to our clients, offering a turnkey workforce solution to capture and deliver the top talent needed to complete successful projects by aligning with the unique needs of our clients. With over 800 employees and 6.000 contractors operating in over 50 countries, our geographical reach and pool of talent available is unmatched in the industry and the level of experience, exposure and expertise that the organization has is unparalleled.