Company Spencer Ogden

Location Chinan Township

About the Role:

Job Type Permanent

Category Alternative Energy Jobs (including Nuclear)

Sub_Category Solar Energy Jobs,Wind Energy Jobs,Other Alternative Energy Jobs

Salary $104000 to $140000 Per year

Job ID 528861

Our client is an internationally renowned leading wind turbine manufacturer with a large presence globally. They are seeing a huge success in APAC wind turbine, particularly across China where renewable energy is being installed at a rapid pace.The leading firm is looking for a product manager with a substantial number of years experience across product management in Wind.This is an excellent opportunity a product manager to share their knowledge with a leading global firm, gaining experience with not only the worlds leading Wind brand and wind teams, but also by gaining exposure to Asia Pacific, which is to become the LARGEST Wind Market globally.Our client is looking for a product manager with at least 5 years of wind related experience, and will preferably speak fluent English and Chinese.The salary on offer is 100,000 - 140,000 USD + bonus + excellent and benefits providedTo apply or to know more about this exciting opportunity please apply to this advert with an updated CV in word format detailing experience in the above areas, and we will be in touch - this position is not expected to be open long, we will be closing submissions by middle of November.Registration no: R1658538EA License no: 13C6321For more information about this role please contact our Singapore officeSpencer Ogden Energy Pte LtdAgency License Number: 13C6321