Product Assurance, QA, PA, ESA

Company Huxley Engineering

Location Spain,Europe

About the Role:

Spain - Product Assurance - Very long term contract

I am looking for a Product Assurance manager to work for a contractor of ESA on a 3 to 5 year contract. The role will include mostly HW PA and HW ECSS standard expertise is mandatory. This will include the entire life cycle of PA.

Candidates with extensive product assurance, quality assurance, and inspection directly related to ESA projects are of interest.

The role will be based on site 100%. The rates available are €40-€70 per hour depending on experience.

We are able to assist contractors in the right solution to adhere to local tax law. This is a very good contract for an incredible business. If you are interested please apply ASAP.

