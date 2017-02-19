Company Amec Foster Wheeler

Location Saudi Arabia,Middle East

About the Role:

Amec Foster Wheeler is currently recruiting for a Procurement / Contract Engineer with extensive experience in the oil and gas petrochemical industry.

* Handle the accomplishment of all duties delegated by the Manager, Purchasing or Project Procurement Manager including Solicitation of Interest and Confidentiality Agreement & Pre-qualification of Contractors & Suppliers* Prepare and issue contract strategy, list of recommended Contractors and obtain necessary approvals* Handle commercial evaluation of bids and preparation of Commercial Bid evaluation / Contract award recommendation reports including preparation, compilation and issuance of contract documents and arrange for their execution* Ensure compliance by the parties of all contractual obligations stipulated in the Subcontract including subcontractor deliverables, contracting / procurement procedures and work practices* Bring any risk or potential claim items to the attention of the Project Procurement Manager* Handle evaluation of contractors payment applications and issuance of Payment Certificate, including evaluation of variation and EOT claims* Handle the procurement of allocated commodities of the required quality at lowest cost consistent with material requisitions, departmental and project requirements and at correct delivery point within scheduled time limits* Prepare and issue Procurement Plans, list of recommended Suppliers and obtain necessary approvals* Liaise with the Inspection group or other inspection organization to obtain inspection of equipment and materials* Recommend to the Project Procurement Manager any necessary visits to Suppliers to apply pressure to maintain or improve performance* Chair technical and commercial clarifications, Negotiation meetings with bidders (Contractors and Suppliers)* Work closely with Contract Sponsors/stakeholders to ensure contracting / procurement processes are implemented to meet business requirements* Input all progress data to Material Management System and ensure these are up-to-date* Ensure all contracting and purchasing is conducted in accordance with Company's Contract & Procurement Policy & Procedures* Comply with code of business conduct and ethics, corporate policies and procedures, work practices* Handle Contract / PO close-out and archiving of documents

Skills / Qualifications

* Degree or Diploma in Engineering or related discipline* Minimum 10 years of experience in Oil & Gas Project in General Engineering Service Contractor* Previous experience with Amec Foster Wheeler and Aramco an advantage* Procurement and sub-contracts experience in PMC, EPCM, LSTK, LSPB* Communication and co-ordination skills, computer knowledge

Job Type Contract

Category Procurement%2C Logistics and Supply Chain Jobs

Sub_Category Procurement Coordinator

Salary £0 to £0 Per year

Apply Apply Now