Process Technician

About the Role:

The Role:

Manufacturing of Wax Emulsions or similar processes

* Quality control of wax emulsion/manufacturing processes

* Weigh-Bridge operations, booking vehicles (product type) on and off site

* Discharging of vehicles and tank selection

* Completion and issue of documentation

* Loading and unloading of vehicles using Fork lift truck/loading ramp

* Loading of road tankers using the loading arm

* Planned preventative maintenance

* Preparation of Plant and equipment for statutory inspections.

* Work in accordance to Company Internal Working Procedures

* Changing of filter elements in filter units E.T. tank area.

* Shift working: 06:00 - 14:00 and 13:30 - 21:30

* FLT License

* Health and Safety awareness



The Company:

A leading international company



Essential Skills / Qualifications:

Experience in a process-driven operation

Technical training

Qualification in Mechanical Engineering or Electrical Engineering

Experience in batch operation or similar operation

PC literate and familiar with process control systems



