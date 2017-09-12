Process Technician

About the Role:

The Role:
Manufacturing of Wax Emulsions or similar processes
* Quality control of wax emulsion/manufacturing processes
* Weigh-Bridge operations, booking vehicles (product type) on and off site
* Discharging of vehicles and tank selection
* Completion and issue of documentation
* Loading and unloading of vehicles using Fork lift truck/loading ramp
* Loading of road tankers using the loading arm
* Planned preventative maintenance
* Preparation of Plant and equipment for statutory inspections.
* Work in accordance to Company Internal Working Procedures
* Changing of filter elements in filter units E.T. tank area.
* Shift working: 06:00 - 14:00 and 13:30 - 21:30
* FLT License
* Health and Safety awareness

The Company:
A leading international company

Essential Skills / Qualifications:
Experience in a process-driven operation
Technical training
Qualification in Mechanical Engineering or Electrical Engineering
Experience in batch operation or similar operation
PC literate and familiar with process control systems

