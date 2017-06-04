Company Energy Jobline

Location Surrey

About the Role:

Advise the operating teams on day-to-day and medium term process safety engineering matters.

Support the site's Facility Risk Assessment and management programme, including performing HAZOPs and other risk assessment activities.

Support new projects by providing guidance on process safety for new designs and performing safety reviews.

Maintain process safety databases, including the Safe Operating Envelope Database and Risk Catalogue.

Be a degree qualified chemical engineer with a good academic record.

Be, or be working towards being, a Chartered Engineer, as defined by the Institute of Chemical Engineers or equivalent.

Have relevant technical and operational experience in the area of process safety engineering within a refinery, petrochemical facility or similar manufacturing environment (five years+ as a guide). Candidates with less than five years' experience, but who have a high degree of relevant industry experience will also be considered.

Performing detailed risk assessments

Consequence modelling and analysis

HAZOPs

Safety valve contingency analysis and calculations

Working with the safety regulator / Competent Authority e.g. UK Health and Safety Executive

Flare system modelling

My client is currently looking to recruit a Process Safety Engineer to be responsible for providing process safety engineering expertise to the plant operating teams.The successful candidate will work in the Chemicals Technical Department, but will support both Refinery and Chemicals teams as part of a site shared service.Responsibilities:Requirements:Candidates should also have demonstrated experience in: