Process Engineer - Projects

About the Role:

The Role:

This is a great opportunity to join our team based at Norwich on a 6 month contract. The successful candidate will work within our Projects Team and be responsible for delivering solutions to process engineering issues for onshore and offshore assets.

This is a full time office-based role (Mon-Friday) with requirements to visit offshore as the business requires.

Key Responsibilities Include:

? Actively participate in process design safety reviews such as HAZOP, HAZID, LOPA studies etc

? Deliver suitably engineered responses to process design issues arising from the above mentioned process design safety reviews

? Ensure process engineering solutions are in compliance with all health, safety, environmental legislation and best practice. This requires a thorough knowledge of HSE acceptable standards, risk management tools and practical operational experience

? Delivery of projects including writing operating instructions, procedures, assisting with commissioning and working with other disciplines to achieve project execution via workpacks

? Raise, process and close out Management of Change (MOC) proposals providing technical assurance to modifications

? When required, support operations in assessing day-to-day process safety related issues by reviewing isolations, risk assessments, drawings and procedural changes

? Responsible for recognising value adding opportunities in onshore and offshore production systems, initiating modifications and processing these through to completion



Essential Skills / Qualifications:

Skills/Qualifications:

? Process Engineering - minimum 5 years' experience in a technical role within the Oil and Gas or Petrochemicals industry

? Degree or equivalent in Process/Chemical Engineering

? Desirable but not essential, Chartered Status with the IChemE

? Ability to travel offshore - survival (BOSIET) and MIST certificate

? Demonstrated level of Management of change knowledge



