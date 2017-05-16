Process Engineer - Projects

About the Role:
The Role:
This is a great opportunity to join our team based at Norwich on a 6 month contract. The successful candidate will work within our Projects Team and be responsible for delivering solutions to process engineering issues for onshore and offshore assets.
This is a full time office-based role (Mon-Friday) with requirements to visit offshore as the business requires.
Key Responsibilities Include:
? Actively participate in process design safety reviews such as HAZOP, HAZID, LOPA studies etc
? Deliver suitably engineered responses to process design issues arising from the above mentioned process design safety reviews
? Ensure process engineering solutions are in compliance with all health, safety, environmental legislation and best practice. This requires a thorough knowledge of HSE acceptable standards, risk management tools and practical operational experience
? Delivery of projects including writing operating instructions, procedures, assisting with commissioning and working with other disciplines to achieve project execution via workpacks
? Raise, process and close out Management of Change (MOC) proposals providing technical assurance to modifications
? When required, support operations in assessing day-to-day process safety related issues by reviewing isolations, risk assessments, drawings and procedural changes
? Responsible for recognising value adding opportunities in onshore and offshore production systems, initiating modifications and processing these through to completion
Essential Skills / Qualifications:
Skills/Qualifications:
? Process Engineering - minimum 5 years' experience in a technical role within the Oil and Gas or Petrochemicals industry
? Degree or equivalent in Process/Chemical Engineering
? Desirable but not essential, Chartered Status with the IChemE
? Ability to travel offshore - survival (BOSIET) and MIST certificate
? Demonstrated level of Management of change knowledge
About Fircroft:
