Process Engineer - Nuclear - EDF Cad Tool experience - France

Company Spencer Ogden

Location Francescas

About the Role:

Job Type Permanent

Category Engineering Jobs

Sub_Category Process Engineer Jobs

Salary £0 to £0 Per year

Apply Apply Now

Job ID 523396

Process Engineer - Nuclear - EDF Cad Tool experience - France12+ month contract roleAsap start date ( maximum 1 month notice period )5 days a week, 8 hours a day.Not working for EDF, but someone whom has good knowledge of EDF Cad tools.Nuclear experience a mustInvolved in HPC project in UKClick to applyFor more information about this role please contact our London office