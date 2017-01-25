Company
Spencer Ogden
Location
Francescas
Posted on
Wednesday, January 25, 2017 - 8:43am
About the Role:Process Engineer - Nuclear - EDF Cad Tool experience - France
12+ month contract role
Asap start date ( maximum 1 month notice period )
5 days a week, 8 hours a day.
Not working for EDF, but someone whom has good knowledge of EDF Cad tools.
Nuclear experience a must
Involved in HPC project in UK
Click to apply
For more information about this role please contact our London office
Job Type
Permanent
Category
Engineering Jobs
Sub_Category
Process Engineer Jobs
Salary
£0 to £0 Per year
Apply
Job ID
523396