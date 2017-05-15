Process Engineer - Gent, Belgium

About the Role:My Client is a Medium international Consultancy looking for a Dutch speaking Process Engineer for a 12 month renewable contract. They specialise in Petrochemical, Chemical, Renewable and Pharmaceutical projects and due to expansion they require experience Process Engineer for all stages of their projects. My client has large projects with clients such as Total, BP and Exxon. Most projects require fluent Dutch speakers as all documentation is in Dutch and presentation will be required to be carried out with end clients.
You will be required to have:
Experience Petrochemical and Chemical Construction industry
Create Hydraulic calculations
Create P&IDS independently
Process engineering design and specification of equipment and machinery
Processing of process flow diagrams and P & I
Create process descriptions and operating manuals
You will be required to be based in Gent area on an all in rate as a freelancer