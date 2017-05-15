Process Engineer - Gent, Belgium

Company Leap29

Location Gentbrugge

About the Role:

Job Type Contract

Category Engineering Jobs

Sub_Category Process Engineer Jobs

Salary

Job ID 566200

My Client is a Medium international Consultancy looking for a Dutch speaking Process Engineer for a 12 month renewable contract. They specialise in Petrochemical, Chemical, Renewable and Pharmaceutical projects and due to expansion they require experience Process Engineer for all stages of their projects. My client has large projects with clients such as Total, BP and Exxon. Most projects require fluent Dutch speakers as all documentation is in Dutch and presentation will be required to be carried out with end clients.You will be required to have:Experience Petrochemical and Chemical Construction industryCreate Hydraulic calculationsCreate P&IDS independentlyProcess engineering design and specification of equipment and machineryProcessing of process flow diagrams and P & ICreate process descriptions and operating manualsYou will be required to be based in Gent area on an all in rate as a freelancer