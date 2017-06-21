Company Fircroft

Location Fort Mcmurray

About the Role:

The Role:

The Process Engineer will have the responsibility:

Support key initiatives & deliverables related to equipment strategies:

* High Priority Piping

* Soil to Air Interface Piping

* Fixed Equipment Strategies etc.

Provide troubleshooting assistance and mentoring to operations support personnel

Unit optimization

Field tours/checks as required to support work activities



About Fircroft:

Fircroft has been placing people in specialist technical industries for approaching half a century, focusing on mid to senior level engineers for contract and permanent roles worldwide. By applying for this job you give consent for Fircroft to contact you, via email & telephone, to discuss your application along with future positions and Fircroft's services.

Job Type Contract

Category Engineering Jobs

Sub_Category Production Engineering Jobs

Salary £0 to £0 Per hour

Apply Apply Now