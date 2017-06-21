Process Engineer

Company 
Fircroft
Location 
Fort Mcmurray
Posted on 
Tuesday, June 20, 2017 - 5:45pm

About the Role:

The Role:
The Process Engineer will have the responsibility:
Support key initiatives & deliverables related to equipment strategies:
* High Priority Piping
* Soil to Air Interface Piping
* Fixed Equipment Strategies etc.
Provide troubleshooting assistance and mentoring to operations support personnel
Unit optimization
Field tours/checks as required to support work activities

About Fircroft:
Fircroft has been placing people in specialist technical industries for approaching half a century, focusing on mid to senior level engineers for contract and permanent roles worldwide. By applying for this job you give consent for Fircroft to contact you, via email & telephone, to discuss your application along with future positions and Fircroft's services.

Job Type 
Contract
Category 
Engineering Jobs
Sub_Category 
Production Engineering Jobs
Salary 
£0 to £0 Per hour
Apply 
Apply Now
Job ID 
591572