Process Engineer

Company Fircroft

Location Norwich,Norfolk,England

About the Role:

The Role:

This is a great opportunity to work at our Bacton Terminal where you will report directly to the Operations Engineer and be responsible for ensuring safe operation, including maintenance of plant, processes, equipment and temporary stoppages of the Bacton Terminal. The position is key to supporting onsite Operations, Maintenance and Projects teams.

This role will form part of the wider engineering team at the terminal and the working week will be Monday to Friday.



Key responsibilities include



? Provide engineering guidance and assessment upon issues at the terminal, calling upon further external resources as required

? Lead the implementation of project work at the terminal and interface with the Integrity, Operations and Project teams

? Assess the competence of the Operations, Maintenance and Project Team Leaders, implementing appropriate training in order to enhance performance

? Supervise, control and mentor the activities of engineers, engineering graduates/students assigned to the Bacton Terminal

? Ensure that all employees, contractors and others are well informed, trained, engaged and committed to the HSE improvement process

? Regularly provide assurance that the correct HSE processes in place are working effectively

? Identify major hazards and assess associated risks during the life cycle of the installation

? Ensure the employees, contractors and others are aware of the major accident hazards and are competent in use of the systems for controlling them

? Ensure that activities are conducted in a safe manner and in compliance with company policy, procedures and statutory HSE requirements

? Ensure that production requirements are satisfied and equipment downtime is minimised without compromising safety

? Support operations in assessing day-to-day process safety related issues by reviewing, when necessary, isolations, risk assessments, drawings, procedural changes and incident investigations

? Act as a process engineering reviewer in the MOC process (Management of Change) providing technical assurance to modifications

? Ensure production losses are investigated and prevented from recurring



Safety Critical Tasks:

Certification - PRV

Review Pressure relief valve set-points and calculate pressure relief conditions when appropriate.

Compliance (HSE) Ensure compliance with all health, safety and environmental legislation and best practice for all aspects of production operations.

Incident and Accident Investigation Be able to thoroughly investigate the more serious incident and accidents to ensure lessons are learned and manage our reputation with the regulators



Maintenance Management System

Ensure all Maintenance activities and all data to be recorded against Safety Critical Equipment within the Maintenance Management System is submitted in an accurate and timely manner

Management of Change (MOCs) - Technical Review

Review MOCs for modifications. This requires good judgement to ensure asset integrity ismaintained



Risk Management

Risk Management - Understand and manage the onshore operations to ensure that are not taking inappropriate risks in executing their work. This requires a thorough knowledge of HSE acceptable standards, risk management tools and practical operational experience to ensure the correct risk/benefit analysis is carried out.



Safety Leader

Safety Leader (Maintain Safety Culture) - Provide safety leadership to the onshore teams by making the appropriate interventions to prevent unsafe situations or unacceptable risks being taken whilst ensuring work is carried out efficiently. Need to challenge traditional thinking where appropriate

?



Essential Skills / Qualifications:

? Process Engineering - minimum 5 years' experience in a technical role within the Oil and Gas

or Petrochemicals industry

? Degree or equivalent in Process/Chemical Engineering

? Desireable but not essential, Chartered Status with the IChemE

? Demonstrated level of Management of change approval



About Fircroft:

