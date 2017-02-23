Company Orion Group

Location Aberdeen,Aberdeen City,Scotland

About the Role:

Our client is currently recruiting for the position of Process Engineer based in Aberdeen.





Responsibilities will include:



Support Project handover.

Process Engineer focal point for the Start-up Team to achieve 'Safe Start-up and Stay Up', including defining and conduct plant performance testing (PP1's).

Carry out process simulation to support Start-up assurance and trouble-shooting.

Provide day-to-day discipline technical support to the operation in regards to equipment breakdown; including investigation of fault, defect resolution and execution of breakdown maintenance (including vendor liaison).

Support delivery of safety, integrity and environmental performance of asset.

Review of residual risks for acceptance by GOO.

Carry out technical review of Start-up and Process Operating Procedures and Safe Over-ride Risk Assessments.

Provide process input to formal safety assessments e.g. ORAs.

Define SoR's for improvements (mods, overhauls, studies, repairs) that cannot be resourced by the operation or within the ACE. Complete unit work requests to transfer activity from ACE.

Perform SPA role for assigned minor projects/ Management of Change activities.



Contract Position



