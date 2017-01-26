Company Amec Foster Wheeler

Location Saudi Arabia,Middle East

About the Role:

Amec Foster Wheeler are currently looking to recruit a Process Engineer to work on our Jazan Refinery Project in Saudi Arabia. Amec Foster Wheeler's scope of work is to produce an integrated Commissioning and Start-up (CSU) plan for the Jazan Refinery, Marine Terminal and IGCC facilities. The work is expected to run from January 2017 - December 2018.

* Coordinate the commissioning effort between all EPC schedules ensuring that the overall project goals are recognized and that there is alignment in both the documentation and processes being used* Validate EPC documents and plans prepared and currently being prepared for commissioning and start-up of the plant* Advise on the development of an integrated commissioning and start-up sequence and schedule* Participate and support CSU Manager (with an appointed facilitator) start-up sequence workshops with both client and EPC contractors* Engage in discussions with EPC contractors to facilitate integration of start-up sequence across all EPC packages.* Ensure that standards and data used conform with client's requirements and / or those issued by Amec Foster Wheeler* Ensure a high standard of safety is achieved and Environmental and Quality Assurance procedures are followed* Ensure that requirements of Licensor's Secrecy Agreements are known and complied with* Participate in technical meetings and handle discussions with client* Prepare detail plans, project procedures, preparation of pre-commissioning, commissioning and start up plans and procedures* Provide support for the development of operations readiness plan* Complete systemization of the facility including mark up of P&ID's as necessary* Support the development of completions work packs and plans* Provide input to periodic project reports

* Must be a degree holder in Chemical Engineering* Member of a relevant professional body or institution is preferred* Minimum of 4 years' experience with engineering design company or in technical services department of operating company* Experience in operations and commissioning either in an operating company or on FEED and EPC Refining projects in both design and site project phases is preferred* Self-motivated and proactive individual with initiative and high achievement drive* Excellent verbal and written communication skills and good organizational awareness* Demonstrates customer-driven character whilst achieving project and corporate objectives* Ability to impact and influence fellow workers* Previous experience of working at Amec Foster Wheeler is preferable